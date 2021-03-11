A specialist school has unveiled a brand new therapy hub on their school grounds.

Greenfields Academy, which caters for social, emotional, mental health (SEHM) raised more than £20,000 towards the hub. It will be used to deliver confidential counselling to pupils as well other therapies including play therapy.

Play therapy is proven to improve confidentiality between pupils and their therapists and enhance their surroundings to increase positive outcomes for pupils.

Therapy hub at Greenfields Academy. (44997500)

As part of their fund-raising efforts, pupils had almost completed a Caterham Sigma Kit Car as part of their vocational lessons, when parts of it were stolen during a break-in last year.

A specialist car community including members from several Caterham and Lotus Facebook groups heard about the break-in and stepped in to help secure more parts. After the car sold for a staggering £23,000 in December, work began to procure and install the new facility at the school.

Chris Armond, executive headteacher, was delighted with the effort from everyone involved.

He said: “There has been so much work behind the scenes to see this project through to fruition. I would like to thank the staff involved. We know our pupils will hugely benefit from their efforts.

“Thanks to the Caterham and Lotus Seven Facebook groups, which stepped in to help and complete the car and even secure a buyer, our target was hit, and the Therapy Hub could be installed.

“ With schools going back this week, the new facility will be accessed regularly by pupils attending the school.”

Rachel Hill, a play therapist, added: “The difference the hub will make to pupils is immense.

“We can now provide these young people with a safe and confidential space in which to focus on their therapy without the distractions of school life.

“I am very grateful to everyone who helped bring this dream to life.”

The academy plans to hold an official opening as soon as covid restrictions allow, and will be inviting everyone involved to see exactly what their efforts have

achieved.