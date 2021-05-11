Pupils are being encouraged to read even more after a new unique vending machine for books was unveiled at their primary school.

Youngsters at Poplar Farm Primary School, on Helmsley Road, Grantham, are able to choose from a selection of genres, themes and classic tales from the glittery grey machine after it was delivered at the beginning of the term.

Financed by charitable events, including a parent’s mammoth running challenge, and the school parent–teacher association (PTA), the vending machine has been established as a motivator for children to read for pleasure at home.

Book vending machine. (46929625)

If a pupil reads four times a week, they will receive a raffle ticket. Each term, two tickets will be drawn from every class raffle and the winners will be able to choose a book from the vending machine to take home. Essentially, the more the children read, the greater their chances of winning.

Kate Hodson, headteacher at Poplar Farm School, has been delighted with the children’s reactions.

She said: “The vending machine has created great excitement in school – children are already deciding which book they would choose if they are a lucky winner.

“Parents have already reported that children are requesting to read at home more frequently in the hope of winning. In the first two weeks, the number of raffle tickets handed out increased massively from week one to week two – the children are reading more.”

The books chosen are from a range of genres and authors to appeal to all children in school with staff recording excerpts from the books to help the children decide what book they would like to choose.