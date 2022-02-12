Since my last column outlining the threat of Russia’s build- up on the Ukrainian border, the UK has advanced our diplomatic response, outlining proposals to widen the scope of potential economic sanctions on those with ties to the Russian state - hitting Putin where it hurts, says Grantham MP Gareth Davies.

The Foreign Secretary will fly to Russia this week to make further diplomatic efforts and I am sure we all wish her success as she stands up for a free Ukraine and peace in Europe.

Domestically, in response to the rise in energy prices, which I know is a great concern to residents right now, the Chancellor has announced a £200 rebate for all households and an additional £150 council tax rebate for those in bands A-D. There is also a £150m discretionary fund for councils to help further where needed.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies at West Grantham Academy. (54775405)

We also received some good news for our county with confirmation coming that Lincolnshire is going to be one of the new Education Investment Areas in the country. This will see more targeted support and investment in our area, including for example, retention payments to help schools keep the best teachers in the highest priority subjects. Regular readers will know that school visits are one of my favourite parts of the job and last week I was lucky enough to visit both West Grantham and Priory Ruskin schools to meet with staff and students.

I even had the opportunity to learn outside of school when visiting one of Anglian Water’s water treatment plants in our area. The team there told me all about their important filtering process which cleans and recycles our water to ensure its quality, as well as the sustainability of our natural environment.

I was also pleased to hear this week of widespread improvements in the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust reported by the Care Quality Commission - especially in its leadership rating. This bodes well for Grantham Hospital, which was rated good in all categories in 2018, and comes after the recent announcement of a £12m funding boost to upgrade facilities.

Finally, this week we of course join people across the country in sending our very best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen on the 70 year anniversary of her accession. She is an example to all of us, a beacon of stability and continuity in our country.