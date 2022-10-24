A Grantham school welcomed some German schoolchildren to the school following a 13-year partnership between the two.

The Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) welcomed teachers from the KBZO school on Tuesday, October 18.

This was the first time representatives from the school could visit since before Covid.

Stela Plamenova – Headteacher at Sandon, Burkhard Lerch – Teacher at KBZO, Dagmar Lerch – Teacher at KBZO, Kersten Krekeler, Teacher at KBZO, Pia Echteler – Teacher at KBZO, Lisa Gmuender – Teacher from KBZO, and Sara Ellis – Assistant Headteacher at Sandon. (60173104)

Stela Plamenova, headteacher, said: "We have welcomed our German partners at GANF this month after two years of cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.

"Our focus remains on exposing our pupils to key global issues and language learning through the many opportunities this exchange programme provides. We have exciting plans for the rest of this year and can’t wait to see our pupils on an airplane again."

The partnership between GANF and KBZO has gone on for 13 years. (60173124)

The visitors enjoyed a tour of both GANF schools to see what had changed since they were last there. They were also able to spend time planning next year's pupil exchange.

Tours around the GANF schools. (60173137)

The GANF school and KBZO school, located in Weingarten in Germany, have worked together for 13 years, where children from both schools enjoy yearly exchange visits to experience schools in different countries.