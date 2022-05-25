Pupils at a secondary school were recently treated to a visit from a former BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional.

Robin Windsor, a popular face from the BBC show, visited The Priory Ruskin Academy on May 23 to give the students some dance workshops and motivational talks.

The dance workshops were offered to students of mixed year groups; during which they enjoyed learning from a variety of dance genres, including the Charleston and the Jive.

Ruskin Academy students (56876203)

The Jive choreography was taken directly from the audition process from ‘Burn the Floor’ which is about to tour the country once more.

Pupils were also familiarised with the etiquette and demands of a professional audition process, including the speed that choreography is taught and remembered.

Robin’s high energy and infectious passion for dance had everyone on the feet smiling and dancing with confidence.

He later gave some motivational talks to Year 12 students during which he discussed his life journey, struggles, achievements, and his love of dance.