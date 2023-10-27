A school will continue to offer its sports facilities to the public following an agreement with its partners.

Toot Hill School in Bingham will continue to open its multi use games area, athletics track and indoor sports hall to the public outside of school’s hours.

This follows an agreement by Rushcliffe Borough Council, Nova Education Trust, Toot Hill School and Lex Leisure, the council’s leisure operator.

Left to right: RBC Team Manager – Leisure Contracts, Health and Sport Helen Penniston, Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Transformation, Leisure and Wellbeing Cllr Jonathan Wheeler, Contract Manager for Lex Leisure Adam Groves and Toot Hill School Head Teacher Dr Chris Eardley.

Councillor Jonathan Wheeler, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for transformation, leisure and wellbeing, said: “It’s great to see the partnership between the council, the education trust and the school continue to strengthen to ensure continued access to sports in the community at the rebranded Toot Hill Sports Centre.

“We’re also pleased Lex Leisure, our trusted leisure provider, will continue to manage these facilities offering consistency and familiarity for the users.”

The site offers a variety of outdoor sports including hockey, tennis, five-a-side and athletics.

The indoor sports hall can also be transformed into a range of sports including badminton, netball, basketball, martial arts, taekwondo, preschool cricket and gymnastics.

Dr Chris Eardley, Toot Hill School headteacher, said: “At Toot Hill, we are very pleased to reach this agreement.

“It is in the best interests of both our students and residents of the local community.

“Our school serves its community and so we very much want this agreement to be a successful and long-standing one.”

To book facilities, go to https://www.leisurecentre.com/bingham-arena/sports-and-activities.

The centre is available evenings, weekends and during school holidays.