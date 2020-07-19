Home   News   Article

Grantham school youngsters deliver postcards to residents

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:08, 19 July 2020

Youngsters at St Mary’s Primary School, in Grantham, designed, made and delivered colourful postcards to local residents last week.

A school spokesperson said: “They were fantastic ambassadors for our school showing missionary discipleship in our community.”

Youngsters also placed painted pebbles around their local area.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE