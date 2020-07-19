Grantham school youngsters deliver postcards to residents
Published: 10:08, 19 July 2020
Youngsters at St Mary’s Primary School, in Grantham, designed, made and delivered colourful postcards to local residents last week.
A school spokesperson said: “They were fantastic ambassadors for our school showing missionary discipleship in our community.”
Youngsters also placed painted pebbles around their local area.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)