A 13-year-old Grantham schoolboy has written and published his own book based on a dream he had.

Cameron Plumb, who goes to Priory Ruskin Academy, published his thriller ‘Dangerous Isolation: Being Alone Can Be Deadly’ on November 26 on Amazon.

Set in the 1940s, Julie, who is surrounded by misery in her life, hopes to one day have love around her. However, she then meets Nigel and begins a relationship, but bad things start to happen to her.

Cameron Plumb who wrote Dangerous Isolation: Being Alone Can Be Deadly (61273348)

After Cameron “had a dream about it one night” in August 2022, he “thought to expand it into a book,” he said.

He added: “I’ve been writing short stories since primary school and always wanted to publish my own book one day.

“It has been tough and stressful because of writer's block. I would leave it for a day and think to myself what could happen next.”

The book Dangerous Isolation: Being Alone Can Be Deadly (61273447)

Alongside writing and editing, Cameron also illustrated the book and went online to Kindle Direct Publishing, which is a self-publishing book service run by Amazon, to release it.

Cameron’s father, Gareth Plumb, is “really proud” of his son and finds it “quite surreal someone of his age has produced something like this,” he said.

Gareth added: “It is a massive achievement for someone his age, as it’s not just a small book, it is 150 pages or so.

Cameron Plumb (right) and his father Gareth Plumb (left) (61273419)

“From both me and his mum’s perspectives, it makes us really proud as he didn’t need our help either.

“From an educational point of view, to know he is moving in the right direction and already thinking about his future is amazing.”

The book can be purchased on Amazon at tinyurl.com/dangerousisolation

In the future, Cameron hopes to pursue book writing as a side hobby, but he is already thinking about his next idea.