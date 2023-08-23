A schoolboy is raising money to build a bike shelter to encourage others to cycle to school.

Clem Beardmore, 14, is hoping to raise £5,000 to build the shelter at Priory Belvoir Academy, in Bottesford.

The Bottesford boy is doing a challenge to either run, cycle or swim a mile every day for 26 days from September 1 to raise the money.

He said: “I want to encourage more students to cycle to school to help the environment, keep fit and reduce the number of cars driving down a dead end to take students to school.

“There is a clear danger to the students who walk to my school and to the primary school next door due to congestion and bad parking.

“I want students to bike to school, but they are put off as there is no safe space at school for bikes to be left.

“I want to create secure and dry cycle shelters so bikes can be left safe from theft, rain, wind and snow!”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kate-beardmore-1.

Clem has previously been described as “selfless” for his community work.

In 2022, Clem raised money to build a sensory garden at Priory Belvoir, to create a calming space for pupils.

In May of this year, he also won His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire’s Young Leader of the Year, and also the Professional Gardeners Guild Inspirational Gardener of the Year for his work.