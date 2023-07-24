A schoolboy competed in the Dance World Cup 2023.

Matty McCaul, 15 and from Sedgebrook, performed in three categories at the finals including ballet rep, lyrical and modern, where he represented Team England.

He achieved fourth in ballet rep, 8th in lyrical and 7th in modern.

Matt McCaul performed at the Dance World Cup 2023. Photo: Dance World Cup

Becky McCaul, Matty’s mother, said: “He did amazingly well for his first time at this enormous event where around 7,500 dancers competed from across the world in several different styles, solo's, duets, trios and groups.”

Matty’s started dancing when he was eight years old where he started with acro dancing, a form of dance with softer and more lyrical looking lines.

Matt McCaul performed at the Dance World Cup 2023. Photo: Dance World Cup

He dances at Dancepointe and also with the Chantry Dance Company.

It was his teacher, Rosie Johnson, at DancePointe said he had “amazing feet” and it “went from there”, added Becky.

Matty hopes to get into dance school in September 2024.

Matt McCaul performed at the Dance World Cup 2023. Photo: Dance World Cup

He and his friends from DancePointe also performed in a showcase for Sedgebrook village hall, where villagers helped to raise £400 towards his trip to the Dance World Finals in Portugal.