A four-year-old boy was so dismayed at the amount of litter on his first walk to school that he spent an afternoon picking it all up.

George Done, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, started school in Reception class last week, but what should have been a special time was tainted by the rubbish-strewn streets.

Mum Katie Done said: “Our first week of walking to school should have felt special but it was actually really depressing seeing all the litter.

George Done has been litter picking.(42075216)

“We were so pleased we were in walking distance, rather than driving, but we couldn’t believe the amount of litter we walked past and knew we couldn’t enjoy our walks by just walking past it every day.

“George often points it out but I wouldn’t let him pick it up, so we ordered a litter picker.”

As soon as it arrived, Katie, who is also mum to five-month-old Alfie, and George, spent Sunday afternoon picking up all the litter from an alley way near their home.

Katie, who runs her own crafting and keepsake quilt business, added: “We used a bucket to collect it and I have sorted as much as we can to be recycled. It probably took us 45 minutes to an hour. We are hoping to get on top of it enough so we can just pick up the odd bit as it appears now. It looks 100 times better.”

Katie also hopes it will encourage others to have a bit more pride in the place they live.

She added: “We like where we live and want everyone to enjoy it. We have a lot of wildlife in our garden that we want to protect as well.

“Rubbish often blows into the garden or is deliberately placed in the hedge. Along with broken glass we have come across the plastic beer rings that we know wildlife like hedgehogs can easily become trapped in.”

Since posting photos of the litter pick on social media, the pair have received lots of positive reactions from friends and family and neighbours.