A seven-year-old schoolboy has designed three different Christmas cards to raise money for a local hospice.

Thomas Dawson, of Bottesford, loves drawing and has designed some Christmas cards which his mum, Katie Dawson, will be selling at Christmas markets, along with the cards she makes.

His cards will be available to buy at the Christmas Market this Sunday (December 5) at The Bull, Bottesford.

Thomas Dawson, 7, with the Christmas cards he designed (53411233)

Katie said: “The sales from Thomas’s cards are going to go to St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

“Unfortunately, earlier this year Thomas lost his granny to cancer and she spent her final days in St Barnabas hospice.

“We just wanted to say a little thank you to St Barnabas as they looked after my mum, Sue Watton, and Thomas’s granny so well.

A few of the Christmas cards designed by Thomas (53411230)

“Since I lost my mum in February I decided to make cards and it has been great therapy for me

“We have lost count of how many cards we have actually made but so far we have raised around £50 for St Barnabas Hospice.”

Daniel’s Christmas cards can also be bought individually or as a pack of 6 online through Katie’s Facebook page, Sandbankdesigns,

Last weekend, on Saturday November 27, Katie’s daughter helped her sell some of the cards at The Garden Yards’s Christmas Market before the wind got ahold of their stall.

Katie's daughter helping out at the stall. (53419350)