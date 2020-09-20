A schoolboy has become a published author at just eight-years-old.

Charlie Woodward, who attends Caythorpe Primary School, put together a fact file to teach people all about different kinds of fish.

The keen angler used his own time in lockdown to explore his love for fishing further by creating his very own book, ‘Charlie’s Fishing Book’, which has since been printed as a hardback copy.

Charlie wrote his very own book during lockdown. (42209642)

Charlie researched all of the fish, selected his own pictures, typed out the factual information and edited all of his own work.

Since returning to school, Charlie has shared the book with his classmates to coincide with their ‘Under the Sea’ class topic.

Award-winning author David Haviland congratulated Charlie.

He tweeted: “You’ve done a great job. You are now officially a published author.”

Proud mum Sam supported Charlie said: “There aren’t really any books aimed at his age so we decided to make a fact file to encourage him to read.

“He really enjoyed deciding what fish to put in the book and wanted to learn how to catch each of them so he could cross them off his list.”

Deputy headteacher Helen Hunt said: “Lockdown was a difficult time for many families having to home school their children, but Charlie used his interests to develop his reading and writing skills.”