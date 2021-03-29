A 10-year-old schoolboy has been doing his bit for the environment by collecting litter from a village.

Arthur Brearley-Newsome took matters into his own hands when he visited his dad at Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth for the weekend, and filled four bags of rubbish from the Stainby/Woolsthorpe crossroads.

It’s the third time that Arthur has ventured out to litter pick with his dad in the past two years.

His proud dad Rory Newsome said: “We like to ride bikes when he visits and the litter besides the roads is so noticeable that we both like to ‘do our bit’ to reduce the unsightly mess.

“Arthur gets a real sense of achievement from his efforts and it gives him a real personal satisfaction to be helping the environment.”

Since Rory posted about their litter picking venture online, the post has attracted more than 100 likes from the community thanking them for their efforts.

Rory added: “This really gave Arthur a sense of pride and was a good way to make the local community aware of the litter problem and our little attempts to address it.”