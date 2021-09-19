A Grantham schoolboy has been clearing rubbish from the streets after asking for a litter picker for his birthday.

Louie Cootes, of Queensway, was getting fed up with the amount of discarded rubbish littering the roads and pathways around his home.

Just a day after receiving a litter pick for his ninth birthday last Tuesday (September 7) Louie, a Year 4 pupil at Belton Lane Primary School, managed to fill two bags of rubbish from the top of Queensway and along Harrowby Lane.

Mum Tupny Cootes is proud of her son’s efforts.

She added: “He was worried about the litter hurting the wildlife and wanted to make sure that children and animals are safe.

“He really is just a lovely little boy who wants to help. He’s a big football fan and loves playing switch too but now this is his other hobby.”

Louie hopes to continue with his hobby.

He added: “I really enjoy litter picking. I love helping the environment.”