Schoolboy completes 15-mile bike ride for his dad with Multiple Sclerosis

A seven-year-old schoolboy has completed a 15-mile bike ride around Rutland Water to support his dad who has multiple sclerosis (MS).

Charlie Wood, also known as CJ, raised £1,680 for the Multiple Sceloris Society after his dad, George, was diagnosed with MS, a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, when Charlie was three-years-old.

Despite always being afraid of cycling, CJ, who lives in the Vale of Belvoir with his mum Tammie, step-dad Shaun and sister Callie, wanted to face his fears to support his dad.Tammie accompanied CJ around Rutland Water during half term last month.

Charlie Wood has completed his charity bike ride. (20800307)

She said: “He did incredible. It took just short of six hours in the end. Not once did he think about giving up even when he was struggling and we are so proud of him. He has inspired children in his school to go out and do good. He is our superstar”.

Charlie, a pupil at Stathern Primary School, was in the top three per cent of fund-raisers on Just Giving in October.

CJ is cycling for charity. (18763840)