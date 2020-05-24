A 12-year-old schoolboy has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by taking part in a variety of lockdown challenges.

Tom Broadley, of Pippin Gardens, Grantham, wanted to do something to help struggling charities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He began by completing 800 press-ups over two days to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice, in memory of his Great Grandma who had spent a week at the hospice before she passed away recently.