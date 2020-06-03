A six-year-old schoolboy who relies on a wheelchair has completed a 100-metre fund-raising walk around his garden.

Ollie Chappell, of Long Bennington, was diagnosed with a rare brain disease in 2017 and has been fund-raising for NHS charities and the Cavernoma Alliance UK charity after being inspired by Colonel Tom Moore.

He embarked on the walking challenge in April with the help of his 12-year-old brother Connor, who is also his young carer.