Schoolboy creates Lego display in tribute to key workers

A Lego-obsessed schoolboy has come up with a unique way to pay tribute to the nation’s key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven-year-old Charlie Derry-Ward has laminated images of key worker ‘Lego figures’ to create a visual display in his front garden in Harlaxton.

Charlie, who lives with parents Lee and Rachel, brother Callum, 10, and sister Sophia, two, came up with the idea after looking online for Lego drawings to colour in during lockdown.