A Grantham schoolboy is raising funds for an international aid charity that supports people living in poverty.

After learning all about the work that charity CAFOD undertakes, nine-year-old Elliot Turner started selling some of his toys online.

Elliot, who is a Year 4 pupil at St Mary’s Primary School, recently took part in a worship for harvest with other schools from the academy. They watched a video about some of the problems in less-developed countries which have arisen due to the Covid-19.

Elliot Turner.(42927321)

Proud mum Kirsty said: “The charity offers help in lots of different ways. One of them is providing water to places that don’t have water. Not having water to drink and wash really shocked Elliot. He has been really good with preserving water since.”

As well as selling his toys online, Elliot has been determined to think of other ways to raise funds.

Kirsty added: “He discovered that £80 provides a permanent water supply for a whole village via a tap.

“Elliot set his sights high and is determined to raise enough for one of these taps. He has already raised £31 but is aiming to raise more. The Year 4 class has already been able to buy one tap with the help from Elliot and another little girl who held a table top sale.”

CAFOD is the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development. It is an international development charity and the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.