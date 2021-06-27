A 12-year-old boy is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to create a unique sensory garden at his village school.

Clem Beardmore, of Bottesford, needs to raise at least £3,500 for the garden, which will give pupils at the village’s Priory Belvoir Academy a place to go to relax, reflect and enjoy some quiet time.

Clem, who has a rare neurological condition affecting his mobility, has grand plans for the garden, including a water wall, bird feeders, canopy, pergola, raised flower beds and a butterfly corner.

Clem Beardmore is fund-raising for a new sensory garden at school. (48512330)

He said: “I want the garden to be a place where people can go to chill out if they are stressed about exams etc. It will give them a chance to reflect and have five minutes to themselves.”

A memorial bench will also be installed in memory of a former pupil who passed away in September.

With help from his mum Kate and The Friends of Belvoir, who are helping with the garden project, Clem has embarked on a number of fund-raising initiatives to try and meet his target, including running a tuck shop in school, hosting a sweet and a sunflower competition and a non-uniform day. He is also planning to sell his old toys at a car boot sale to raise even more funds.

His determination and enthusiasm does not stop there. On Saturday, July 3 he will be cycling 16 miles around Rutland Water on a sponsored bike ride alongside assistant headteacher John

Miller.

Members of the local community have rallied round to support the project with donations of labour and offers of practical help, including from garden designer Alan Mason.

Local businesses have also donated variety of raffle prizes, from hampers to vouchers offering a whole range of services and items, including fish and chips, hair cuts, fruit and vegetables, meat, coffee, a boiler service, dog walking, will writing and an entire Oreo cake.

They have also received bottles of wine, Champagne, fitness sessions and vouchers from both Belton Garden Centre and East Bridgford garden centre.

The raffle, which will be drawn on July 9 – the last day of the school term – has already raised £500 towards the target.

A group of volunteers including mum Kate, Clem, staff and pupils, helped to clear the derelict land destined to be the garden outside the pastoral area on Saturday, filling up an entire skip in the process.

They are still in need of raffle prizes and practical help and would like to hear from anyone who can assist.

To purchase raffle tickets at £2 a strip, contact Kate on kate.beardmore@cps.gov.uk or call 07702 002575.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/valecourtsensory-garden