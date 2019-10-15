Schoolboy learns to ride his bike for his dad with Multiple Sclerosis

A seven-year-old boy has overcome his fear of cycling as he prepares to take on a 15-mile charity bike ride for his dad, who has multiple sclerosis (MS).

Charlie Wood, also known as CJ, has always been afraid of cycling but decided that he wanted to do something to support his dad, George, who was diagnosed with MS, a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, when Charlie was three years old.

Charlie, who lives in the Vale of Belvoir with mum Tammie Mcewan, step-dad Shaun and little sister Callie, is planning to cycle around Rutland Water later this month to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.