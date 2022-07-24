A schoolboy has completed his sensory garden after putting the finishing touches on the project.

Clem Beardmore, aged 13, cut the ribbon on the sensory garden that he created at his school, the Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford.

The official opening for the garden was held on Thursday, with the tarmac path laid on Wednesday at a discounted price by Advanced Paving Ltd to complete the project and ensure that the garden is accessible for wheelchair users.

Clem and Kate Beardmore in the garden. (58172384)

Clem raised over £7,000 to fund the garden, which made use of previously derelict land on the school site, giving pupils a peaceful place to relax.

A plaque has been added to the garden to honour Clem's work, thanks to M.A Mills Funeral Service and Great British Outdoor Fires run by Kate and Tony Cox.

Kate and Tony asked Clem what he wanted from the plaque and designed it with that in mind incorporating blue for the school and butterflies to remember Anna Watson, a Priory Belvoir pupil who sadly died, with a bench also placed in the garden as a tribute to her.

The plaque to honour the hard work of Clem. (58172378)

Clem was treated to a limo ride around Bottesford thanks to Mark Knight’s Executive Travel before cutting the ribbon on the garden and enjoying some cake and juice.

Kate Beardmore, Clem's mother, invited a handful of guests to the opening, including Cherry Wood, who looks after the garden when Clem cannot, Judith Wells, the vicar at St Mary's Church and Alan and Hilary Mason.

Clem said: “I revealed the plaque, cut the ribbon and that was it.”

“I was happy to see how much the plants had grown.

Clem cutting the ribbon to officially open the garden. (58172369)

“Thank you to everyone that helped and a big thank you to Mr Newton (his headteacher).”

A notice board is planned by Kate and Clem to commemorate every single person who contributed to the garden.

As well as this, decoration logs and "an endless supply of woodchips" were supplied by Crimson Kings, while Pim and Clare Scaum provided flowers from their plant stall in Easthorpe.

The tarmac path has recently been added and the flowers have added plenty of colour to the garden. (58172375)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk