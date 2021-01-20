A ten-year-old schoolboy has masterfully sculptured a snow dog to make his neighbours smile.

Daniel Gardner, of Hedgefield Road, Barrowby, set to work recreating the scene from ‘The Snowman and the Snowdog’, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ Christmas classic, The Snowman, in his garden during last Thursday’s snowfall.

Daniel’s mum Joanne Gardner helped gather all the snow together for her son’s pawsome design.

Barrowby Snow Dogs (43976074)

She said: “We made a snowman a couple of weeks ago and thought we would build something different this time. We were inspired by lots of people who walk past with their dogs each day.

“We also have friends that live down south who have not had snow, and so we asked them to vote on what we should make and the snow dog was the most popular choice.”

Daniel, a Year 6 pupil at the National Junior School, Grantham, also built a snowman to keep ‘Socks’ the snowdog company.

Barrowby Snow Dogs (43976071)

The pair raised lots of smiles from neighbours and passers-by until just like the films, they toomelted a few days later.