A six-year-old is using his summer break from school to complete two marathons for charity.

William Butler, from Swayfield, is cycling 26 miles and running 26 miles this summer for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The Corby Glen Community Primary School pupil has already completed 17 miles out of his targetted 52, having ran seven miles and cycled 10 so far.

William Butler is running and cycling two marathons to raise money for the air ambulance. (58474270)

Last year, William walked the distance of a marathon in the month of May, raising over £5,600 for the charity Meningitis Now, having battled the disease as a baby.

William's mum, Rebecca D'Arcy, said: "He was desperate to do another challenge, as he said it's good to help others.

"When I asked him who he would like to do it for he said, 'maybe the yellow helicopter ambulance that gets to people when the actual ambulance can't to save peoples lives'.

William Butler is running and cycling two marathons to raise money for the air ambulance. (58474267)

"Living out in the countryside, it's something he sees a lot and wanted to help support them.

"Myself and his dad Craig are so proud of him for choosing to keep doing these challenges and how committed he is to each of them."

William has also been taking care of fruit and vegetables growing in his garden, and plans to have a stall in the village to help with the fundraiser.

Rebecca said: "He has also contributed and supported lots of fundraising with Don't Lose Hope Bourne as myself and his dad have done fundraising for them too.

"Earlier in the year, William joined them in a press up challenge doing 10 press-ups a day for a month and raised enough money for two counselling sessions for someone who needed it."

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/R-D-ARCY4

