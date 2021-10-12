A Grantham schoolboy aged five is set to do a sponsored walk in aid of an animal charity.

Frankie Knight, a pupil at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, will walk around three miles to raise money for the RSPCA.

Taking place on Sunday October 17, Frankie will walk rain or shine to help the animals supported by the charity.

Frankie Knight, 5, will complete a sponsored walk for the RSPCA. (52164694)

His dad, Michael Knight, said: "Frankie started helping the RSPCA around three years ago.

"Our family have always been keen on giving animals the best possible lives.

"Frankie originally loved going to see the animals, but as he grew older he began to understand why the animals were there and became very enthusiastic about helping them."

Since then, Frankie has been going over to the RSPCA Radcliffe most weeks with his nan, Amanda Parke, to drop off donations kindly given by family members, friends and even local businesses.

Michael added: "Sue Healey [community champion] at Morrisons has made a huge difference by donating anything she could."

A donation drop off point at Ambergate School in Dysart Road, has "proven successful" according to Michael.

If anyone would like to donate items to the RSPCA, such as towels, curtains, duvet covers, pillow cases, as well as food and toys for cats and dogs, they can be dropped off outside the school gates.