A six-year-old boy could lose his two front teeth after tripping on a hole in a pavement.

Mason Chadburn was walking with his family on Friday (October 9) when he fell outside his home on Winter’s Lane, Long Bennington.

The youngster was left with a bloodied face and wobbly teeth after smashing his face into the pavement.

Mason Chadburn (52411265)

His dad Shane now wants to warn other pedestrians who use that pavement.

He said: “We just decided to go for a walk as Mason and my daughter had broken up for their half term. Mason was walking next to me and the next minute he'd caught his foot in a hole in the pavement and just went down. The hole was full of debris including lots of little stones.

"I couldn’t grab his hand fast enough and he landed face first. My wife came running as she heard his screaming and found him with blood pouring out of his mouth from his gums.”

Mason Chadburn (52411259)

Mason was taken to Grantham A&E where they were told that he might need dental work in the future after being left with a split lip and two wobbly front teeth.

Shane said: “The nurses did a round of observations and were absolutely brilliant with him and gave him a sticker. They were going to contact Lincoln Hospital as Grantham doesn’t have dental care but as they are Mason’s milk teeth, a doctor said that he should be ok with antibiotics.

"They said he hopefully won't require dental work when he’s older but there is no guarantee as the fall may have caused other damage to his adult teeth below."

Shane has asked for action to be taken following his son's fall.

Winters Lane (52411228)

He added: “It's classed as a pavement but it’s not raised so people park there all the time which has caused the hole. The road down Winters Lane was actually resurfaced in places a few months ago and I asked the chaps to fill in the holes to be told they aren’t there to do that.”

Mason is now recovering at home. Shane added: “’He’s still got a bruise and we are expecting his teeth to fall out anytime but apart from that he is still playing with his sister and having a laugh, so I am glad that it hasn’t traumatised him.”

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, confirmed that the pavement has now been scheduled for repairs.

She added: "We're really sorry to hear that a young boy has fallen on one of our pavements.

"After we'd been made aware of the incident and the issue with the pavement, an officer visited to assess the condition of the path and has arranged for repairs to take place.

"If you spot a problem on one of our roads or pavements, please report this to us through FixMyStreet, and we can fix it as soon as possible."

You can report potholes on roads or pavements, broken streetlights, highway flooding, damaged bus stops and more through fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk.