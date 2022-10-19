With the help of a local artist, schoolchildren from a Grantham school created a collage in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Children from reception up to Year 6 at Buckminster Primary School created a collage of Queen Elizabeth II out of newspaper articles dated the day after she died on Thursday, September 8.

Artist Warwick Aubrey Watkin, who works in the school, guided the children through this project.

Back row Left-Right Evelyn Nicholls, Alex Gough, Mr. Warwick Watkin, Poppy Kirk-Fuller, Frankie Anelli & Sam Smith Front row Left-Right Millie Littler, Harper Rate, Eli Robinson & Henry Wallace with the collage of the Queen. (60061173)

Warwick said: "I am incredibly proud with the outcome. We worked so hard on the shading that’s it’s hard to tell every little piece is stuck on individually. Well done to the children of Buckminster school!

"There will never be another monarch in our generation who will reign for as long as Elizabeth ll did. An incredible achievement! She touched the hearts of so many people and the Queen was definitely the nation's grandma."

The collage was originally going to be created in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

However, after she died Warwick decided it would be more sentimental to create a piece in honour of her majesty with articles about her.

Warwick added: "There will eventually be a whole wall in school dedicated towards the queen.

"I have six more projects under my sleeve. One will be a penny portrait created using just one pence coins, a portrait using only stamps that feature the Queen and a charcoal portrait on newspaper are some just to name a few."