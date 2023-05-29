A school has celebrated the 100th anniversary of Disney through an art project.

Alongside the help of teacher and artist Warwick Aubrey, schoolchildren from the Buckminster Primary School breakfast and after school clubs have produced a series of artwork to celebrate the anniversary.

The children began working on this project in February and the last piece of artwork was finished earlier this month.

Mr Aubrey said: “Walt Disney is one of the largest franchises we’ve ever witnessed and it’s remarkable to think they’ve been running for a century.

“Both Lego and Pandora have joined in with the 100 years of wonder celebrations.

The art has been created through a variety of mediums.

“So I said to myself, ‘what an incredible opportunity to dedicate an entire wall to this franchise’.

“I sat down with the children one breakfast club morning and said ‘I have a vision, we’re going to produce the largest project this school has ever seen and it will be entirely Disney’.

The project was the idea of teacher and artist Warwick Aubrey.

“Their eyes just lit up and with their help we’ve brought the magic to life.”

Mr Aubrey provided the children with a range of different mediums.

Some of the characters featured in the project include an acrylic painting of Steamboat Willie, a watercolour painting of Rapunzel, an oil pastel portrait of the genie from Aladdin and also the Up house, created using felt tip pens.

There was also a silhouette painting of Pocahontas, a drawing of Herbie the car using a fine liner and felt tip pens and also a watercolour painting of Mary Poppins and Burt.

With an old packet of playing cards, the children reproduced the characters from Alice in Wonderland.

After this, they produced a pop art painting of Sir Elton John, famous for singing the Circle of Life from The Lion King.

Finally, they produced a portrait of Walt Disney using acrylic paints on perspex.

Mr Aubrey added: “Every piece looks phenomenal and I’m really proud of the children’s dedication.”