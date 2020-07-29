Grantham schoolchildren bury lockdown-themed time capsule
Published: 07:00, 29 July 2020
Grantham schoolchildren have created a time capsule that captures what it was like to have lived during the coronavirus lockdown.
The children, who attend Grantham Preparatory International School, thought long and hard about what they wanted to include in to mark this extraordinary period of time.
With the capsule set to be opened in 50 years time, the objective of the project was to demonstrate what it was like for children during the coronavirus lockdown.
