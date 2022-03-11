Schoolchildren have been raising money for the Red Cross Appeal to help Ukrainian refugees by dressing up in blue and yellow.

The children of St Anne's Primary School said they wanted to help in some way and it was decided they could dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and raise money.

St Anne's teacher Peter Shaw said: "With so many people from the local area having ties to that region, we wanted to make sure the children were aware of what was happening and once we had had our initial chats about the conflict, one of the first questions from many of the children was what could they do to help. We asked them to dress in the colours of Ukraine’s flag to raise money for the Red Cross appeal."

St Anne's pupils have been dressing up in blue and yellow. (55382966)

Children at the school also trained in First Aid last week. All children in Key Stage 2 took part in the Flat Stan training to gain their certificates. Flat Stan provides first aid workshops aimed at children.

Children at St Anne's have dressed up in blue and yellow after learning about the conflict in Ukraine. (55382988)

Children at St Anne's have been raising money for the Red Cross by dressing up in the colours of the Ukraine flag. (55382983)

St Anne's pupils with their Flat Stan first aid certificates. (55382993)