Schoolchildren enjoy an early Easter celebration before school closes

Pupils at a Grantham primary school enjoyed karaoke and an Easter egg hunt on their last day before schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The youngsters enjoyed singing and an early Easter celebration in the school hall on Friday as it was too wet for activities on the school field.

The children were called out in their year groups and squadrons (house teams) and hopped around, gathering as many chocolate eggs as they could in a set time.

Gallery1

Once all the children had had a couple of goes each, Year 6 were allowed time to 'hoover up' the remaining eggs before they were shared out among the pupils.

Teacher Peter Shaw said: "We wanted to make it as light-hearted as possible, so we had a whole school karaoke session and then an impromptu Easter egg hunt."

All schools are now closed except to children of key workers following Boris Johnson's announcement last week.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Parishioners take part in virtual service

Visits to patients in hospital wards suspended by trust

Read more CoronavirusEducationGrantham