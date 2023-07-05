School pupils had ‘fun in the sun’ at their festival which returned for a second year.

Poplar Farm held PopFest over two days where the schoolchildren participated in a range of activities including yoga, African drumming, Bollywood dancing, circus skills and much more.

A spokesperson for the school said: “[It was] an opportunity to learn new skills and experience unique activities.

Poplar Farm students had 'fun in the sun' at Pop Fest.

“Day two provided the opportunity for pupils to showcase their talents in Poplar’s Got Talent, hosted by local comedian, Joe Rowntree.

“A range of acts, including singing, dancing, gymnastics, jokes, magic and much more, captured the imagination of the rest of the school, following performances from Poplar’s choir and musical theatre club.

“Dressed in PopFest branded clothing, complete with festival glitter face paint, pupils also enjoyed some special guest musical performances, a festival lunch and a silent disco!”