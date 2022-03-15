Key stage 2 children at Colsterworth Primary School showed off their culinary skills and talents as they took part in a cookery workshop led by Roots to Food.

Chicken Bhuna Masala was on the menu this year as the children practised peeling, chopping and frying techniques while working as a team to create a healthy family meal.

The children were thrilled to taste their final dishes and were eager to take the recipes home to carry on the cooking fun.

Children at Colsterworth Primary School enjoy learning new cooking skills. (55473132)

Teaching assistant Stephanie Cornish said: “There were smiles all round as the children proudly showed off their cooking skills and tucked in to their tasty creations. What a wonderful inspiring day for the children, full of hands on experience and newly learned skills.

“We expect to see many of our Colsterworth families enjoying home cooked Indian feasts in the coming weeks!”

Roots to Food is an independent specialist company which delivers healthy eating and nutrition workshops to schools.