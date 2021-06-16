Schoolchildren across Grantham have been learning all about what it takes to look after baby eels.

As part of their National Lottery Heritage Fund & Reconnecting the Witham project, Lincolnshire Rivers Trusts delivering elvers (baby eels) into local primary schools so the children can learn first-hand all about these amazing fish.

There will also be a tank in the Wyndham Park visitor centre so that members of the public can get a closer look at these very elusive, little fish.

Schoolchildren are helping to look after baby eels. (48265352)

Over the next few weeks Gail Talton, senior project officer at Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, will be going into schools to talk to the children about the European Eels’ incredible life-cycle, and how to look after them before they are released under strict environment agency licence into the River Witham.

Once released, and after many years of living and feeding in the River Witham and its tributaries, these tiny elvers will grow up to a length of about 1m and, once sexually mature, will head downstream and out to sea to embark on an epic 4,000 mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean to the Sargasso Sea to spawn.

Gail added: “It is hard to believe that these fascinating creatures, which were abundant when I was a child, are now critically endangered.

“Our Reconnecting the Witham Project not only aims to re-connect the local community with their river, its built heritage and its amazing wildlife, but also to physically re- connect the flow of the river by enabling migratory fish like eels to by-pass weirs and other manmade barriers.”