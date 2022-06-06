Schoolchildren make 400 flags to decorate Gonerby church for the Jubilee

Schoolchildren helped a church celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by making 400 Union Jack flags to be used as bunting.

St Sebastian's Church in Great Gonerby was decorated with the flags and flowers.

The flags were made by children from St Sebastian's and Gonerby Hill Foot Primary Schools.

Members of the flower team at St Sebastian's Church in Great Gonerby. (57119836)

Ladies in the church flower team worked hard to produce a display of red, white and blue flower arrangements. Simon Heath scaled the church to hang up the bunting.

Among the displayts is a picture of the Queen surrounded by flowers and the flags.

Ann Maloney, of the flower team, said: "The result is a credit to the children and the talented flower team who were kept supplied with refreshments by Sandra Stevens, who also helped with the mechanics and conditioning the flowers."

Some of the flags made by schoolchildren for the Jubilee celebrations at St Sebastian's Church. (57119834)

Ann and Sandra were joined by Jane Roe, Nicola Yallop, Joyce Whelehan and Anne Howlett for the flower arrangements.