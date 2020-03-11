Schoolchildren mark Commonwealth Day at Grantham flag-raising ceremony

Commonwealth Day was marked by South Kesteven District Council with a flag-raising ceremony on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Monday's event was part of the ‘Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth’ initiative, now in its sixth year, and guests included the Chairman of SKDC, Councillor Jacky Smith, local schools and representatives of the Armed Forces.

Youngsters attended from Dudley House School, Grantham Preparatory International School, Little Gonerby Church of England Infant School, The National Church of England Junior School and Walton Academy.

Students from Walton Academy help at the flag-raising ceremony in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, on Commonwealth Day. (31321080)

More than 1,000 events took place across the world in celebration of friendship and co-operation among Commonwealth citizens of all ages.

This year’s theme was Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating and Transforming. Councillor Smith read a message from the Queen, which said: “Our blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience.

“I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”

The flag-raising ceremony at St Peter's Hill, Grantham, on Commonwealth Day. (31321189)

Read more GranthamHuman Interest