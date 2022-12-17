Schoolchildren from Earlesfield County Primary School undertook their own savings banking scheme in 1970.

The children were responsible for the operation of the bank which sold savings stamps.

The operation was under the supervision of the headmaster at the time, Mr F. T. Ryan, and the school secretary Mrs. E. Parnham.

Mr Ryan said: “This creates more interest among the children, and is resulting in a steady increase in the number of savers, and moreover interferes much less with teaching time.

“The moral duty of a school - to encourage good habits in children - of which saving is one - is thus filled in this aspect.”

The children had a rota where they took it in turns to operate the bank which ensured “the experience being shared by as many children as possible.”

50 years ago - Florence retires after 26 years of service

After 26 years of service, a Grantham firm’s female employee retired in 1972.

Miss Florence Elizabeth Cragg, who worked in the progress department as a clerical assistant for Coles Cranes Ltd, was the firm’s first female employee to retire since 1962.

When Florence retired, she received a number of gifts during her presentation.

These gifts included an electric blanket, a stainless-steel teapot and an electric kettle.

These were presented to Florence by the works manager, Mr C. L. Wilson.

Also, on behalf of the firm’s welfare club, Mrs P. Parnham presented Florence with a cheque and a bouquet of flowers.

10 years ago - Springer spaniel retired as ambassador of charity

Popular springer spaniel and demonstration dog for charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Merlin, took his final flight as the charity’s ambassador in 2012 as he was set to take part in the production of a special 2013 calendar.

The calendar was a project of ‘Merlin’s Mission’, a campaign which aimed to raise £30,000 for the charity during their 30th anniversary year.

It featured Merlin alongside iconic aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The charity was awarded a grant of £1,155 by Mars in the Community towards the calendar.

Local area fundraiser Denise Taylor said: “The grant from Mars in the Community programme has meant that the dream of being able to produce a truly superb and high quality calendar has become a reality.”