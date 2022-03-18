A school has raised £291 for Comic Relief today with a non-uniform day and cake sale.

Harlaxton Primary School pupils and staff got into the spirit of the day to raise money for the charity.

The theme was ‘Real life Heroes’. Some children came dressed as doctors and nurses, some as suffragettes and some children even dressed as their own parents!

Teacher Victoria Buckley said: "Thanks to the help and the enthusiasm of the children and our school community in school we were able to raise £291 through a non-uniform day and a bake sale, led by our House Captains.

Children at Harlaxton Primary School get into the spirit of Red Nose Day. (55540900)

"This will go directly to Comic Relief and will help improve the lives of children all over the world."