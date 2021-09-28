Seventy years of history will be condensed into a book given out freely to primary school children to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Queen attending church at Sandringham. (25421602)

The construction of the Channel Tunnel, the election of Grantham's Margaret Thatcher as the first female Prime Minister and the invention of the World Wide Web will all feature.

Margaret Thatcher (3098550)

The book will celebrates the achievements of the UK and the Commonwealth during the Queen's reign.

Focusing on the last 70 years, the book is designed to teach young readers about recent and historical events, inspirational people, landmark innovations and inventions, and a selection of art, design, and culture.

Flags are passed through as the two sides of the Channel Tunnel meet

The book will also explore the role of the Monarch and what the Platinum Jubilee represents.

The Queen leaving church at Sandringham (26548236)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: "For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen has played an instrumental role in the events, people and places that have helped shape the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

"From the hundreds of charities and organisations of which she is patron, to the 14 Prime Ministers who have served during her reign – thousands of children will be able to read about our great nation, its history and future."

Audio versions will be available in English, Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish ahead of the Jubilee Holiday weekend which runs from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 2022.