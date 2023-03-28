A group of primary schoolchildren visited a space centre thanks to a donation from a Grantham business.

Year 6 children from West Grantham Primary Academy blasted off on a school trip on March 17 to the National Space Centre in Leicester as part of their science topic about space.

The trip was organised after a donation from Grantham business, BGB, and helped the pupils learn about the solar system and gravity, as well as exploring whether there could be life on other planets.

Schoolchildren in Year 6 at West Grantham Primary Academy visited the National Space Centre in Leicester. (63232750)

It was inspired by the novel Wonder by RJ Palaccio and the main character August, a child who was fascinated by Space.

The children also designed their own spacesuits, built rockets and built a replica of a new International Space Station.

Year Six teacher Charley Walledge said: "WGPA aims to provide science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) opportunities as often as possible because we know it equips children with lifelong skills such as building resilience, collaboration and developing critical thinking.

Schoolchildren in Year 6 at West Grantham Primary Academy visited the National Space Centre in Leicester. (63232755)

"The trip to the space centre would not have been achievable without a generous donation from local business BGB, which, after receiving a letter from the school, stepped in to support the school's quest to give the children a rewarding experience.

Schoolchildren in Year 6 at West Grantham Primary Academy visited the National Space Centre in Leicester. (63232758)

The school welcomed Keiran Oliver and James Tupper from BGB to rewarde their outcomes. (63232744)

"On Friday, the school welcomed Keiran Oliver and James Tupper from BGB into school to share the children's achievements and reward their outcomes during a science fair."