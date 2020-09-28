Children at a Grantham primary school raised £194.17 by donning their denim to collect money for charity.

Pupils went in jeans to St Anne’s Primary School on Friday to raise the money on Jeans for Genes Day.

Every pupil paid £1 to wear their denim on the day.

Year 5 took part in Jeans for Genes Day with the rest of St Anne's Primary School in Grantham. (42387407)

Jeans for Genes Day is the annual fund-raising campaign for Genetic Disorders UK, the national charity that supports individuals and families affected by a genetic disorder.

Monies raised on Jeans for Genes Day fund the work of the charity and provide grants to organisations for projects that aim to transform the lives of children with genetic disorders.