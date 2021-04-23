A 12-year-old schoolgirl has launched her very own pet accessory business to make some extra pocket money.

Phoebe Larkin, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, set up ‘Collarz by Bebe’ specialising in handmade dog collars earlier this month.

The Year 7 Priory Ruskin Academy pupil made the collars from paracord weaved together to make them super strong and spent two weeks making them in all different colours and sizes.

Phoebe Larkin.

The budding entrepreneur has started selling them alongside her mum’s dog grooming business ‘Shampooches’ and has already made several sales.

For more information, search for Shampooches on Facebook.