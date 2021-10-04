A 12-year-old dog lover is in training to tackle a once in a lifetime fund-raising trek to Mount Everest base camp to raise money for Dogs Trust Loughborough.

Leah-Mai Rimmington, from Grantham, is hoping to raise at least £1,500 for the rehoming centre which cares for hundreds of dogs every year which have found themselves without a home.

Leah was recently given a behind-the-scenes tour of the dogs trust. She said: “I have been so excited about visiting Dogs Trust Loughborough and it was so lovely to finally get the chance to meet some of the gorgeous dogs as well as the staff who care for them.

Leah conquers Ben Nevis. (51869843)

“I absolutely love dogs and to know that however hard the challenge is, I am doing it for them and to make sure they get everything they need until they find their new families, will make it all worthwhile.”

Leah’s dad, Dave, along with her mum, Louise, will accompany Leah on the 12-day Himalayan trek which will cover 8,000m of ascent and descent and over 82 miles in ice-cold temperatures, facing the risk of altitude sickness, frostbite and hypothermia.

To prepare for the challenge, Leah’s training so far has included conquering the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon. At the end of the month, she will tackle the notorious Fan Dance, a 24-kilometre route in the Brecon Beacons that is infamous within the ranks of all UK Special Forces.

Leah has climbed Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike in training for her Everest trek. (51869845)

Ella Tonge, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough, who was on hand to show Leah around the rehoming centre, said: “It was so lovely to meet Leah and her family. She is a bundle of energy and her love of dogs shines from her, which is lovely to see. I really hope that when she is battling her way to the base camp next year and facing extreme conditions, she will be able to think of the dogs she met today and they will really spur her on.

“I am in awe of her and the training she is doing, and we are absolutely thrilled that she has chosen to support Dogs Trust.”

If you would like to support Leah’s fund-raising challenge, go to https://rb.gy/ul2yup