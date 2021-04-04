A schoolgirl has received a personal reply from Buckingham Palace after sending a get well card to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Five-year-old Matilda Harper, of Long Bennington, wanted to do something to try and make Prince Philip smile after she saw that he was in hospital.

Mum Rachel said: “Matilda saw the news of the “old man” and asked who he was. We told her it was the Queen’s husband Prince Philip and he was 99 but very poorly. Obviously she was then worried he might have Covid, but we reassured her that he was only a little poorly and needed a sleepover in hospital to get better.

Matilda Harper (45698515)

“She replied that he must be sad that his friends couldn’t come to see him in hospital, so she asked to make him a card. She wrote a letter and even sent him a sparkly unicorn picture with extra glitter.”

It wasn’t long before Matilda, a pupil at Harlaxton Primary School, received a special reply from the correspondence secretary at Buckingham Palace, who wrote that the Duke of Edinburgh had asked him to write and thank Matilda for her kind message of good wishes.

Rachel added: “The reply came only a few days after he came out of hospital. Matilda saw the posh envelope with her name on and was excited someone had written to her.

“She was so happy to hear that he was better but more so that her letter came from the big, posh London castle.”

It’s not the first time that Matilda caught the letter writing bug.

She also painted a watercolour rainbow and sent it to Prime minister Boris Johnson to display in the window at No 10 Downing Street. Her sister Florence also made him an Easter card.

Rachel added: “She has written and received many letters, pictures and photos from friends and family this past year and loves the fact people write back to her. She has her letters saved in her memory box.

“Her next one is going to be to the Queen as it’s her birthday soon, so she is planning on sending her a card decorated with pretty flowers... and more glitt