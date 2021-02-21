A seven-year-old schoolgirl has recreated some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous masterpieces.

Darcey Myers, a Year 3 pupil at Long Bennington Academy, was able to recreate two of the famous dutch artist’s paintings, Sunflowers and Irises, using canvas and oil painting as part of her remote learning project.

Her teacher Rachel Mills is very impressed with Darcey’s emerging art talent.

Darcey at Long Bennington. (44390201)

She said: “My class, like the rest of the school and the country are currently at home and accessing school through remote learning.

“Our Art focus this term is painting and we have been learning about and trying to recreate the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh.

“Darcey has produced some stunning pieces of art work especially for someone so young. This is all her own work.”

Darcey at Long Bennington. (44390210)

The budding artist is pleased that her paintings have made such an impact.

Darcey said: “Miss Mills asked us to paint the sunflowers and the irises in the style of Vincent Van Gogh.

“ I decided to use acrylics on canvas because I enjoy using them and I like to experiment with mixing colours, blending and doing highlights.”

Darcey at Long Bennington. (44390207)

She now hopes to continue to develop her talent and paint more pictures, adding: “Painting makes me feel calm and I feel proud when my pictures make other people feel happy.”

Darcey Myers with her take on Van Gogh and , right, doing her art while home schooling.