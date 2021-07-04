A seven-year-old schoolgirl has been awarded a Blue Peter badge for her work with the environment.

Norahh Moe-Aung, a pupil at Poplar Farm School, wrote about her ideas for helping the environment, including the benefits of walking and cycling, the impact plastic has and the importance of trees.

The Year 2 pupil was inspired to put pen to paper after reading a number of poems and decided that she wanted to try and write one herself.

Norahh’s proud mum said: “After learning about eco-friendliness at Poplar Farm, she decided she would like to try and play her role.”

She submitted her letter to Blue Peter and was delighted to receive a badge last week to coincide with National Writing Day. Blue badges are awarded for sending in interesting letters, stories, makes, pictures or poems.