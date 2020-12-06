A schoolgirl turned to her own family to help bring her Second World War school project to life.

When 10-year-old Emily Cook, a pupil at Caythorpe Primary School, found out that her new school topic was going to be the Second World War, she knew exactly who to go to for plenty of in-depth information.

Tasked with creating an information source for her homework, Emily spoke to her great-grandads, who are both veterans of the war.

Emily has been learning all about the war from her own family. (43311344)

Emily said: “I also spoke to my grandma and my dad and they shared what they knew about my great- grandparents’ time during the war. I also spoke to both of my great-grandads; one is 98 and the other one is 94. One grandad served as a RAF pilot. The other was also in the RAF as a radar technician.”

The project soon had Emily’s family recalling stories of training, imprisonment, interrogation, living on rations, mixed messages and even being shot down. Using an array of photos, primary sources of evidence and typed out letters, Emily created a fantastic booklet to share with her friends and family

The schoolgirl added: “I really enjoyed my project.

Emily has been learning all about the war from her own family. (43311359)

“I am going to keep the original booklet on my bookshelf and I have printed some off for family members. One copy is also going on display in the classroom at school.”