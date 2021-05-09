A 10-year-old schoolgirl has made it her mission to clear litter from around her neighbourhood after being inspired by her school.

Isabella Stark, a Year 5 pupil at Belton Lane Primary School in Grantham, asked her mum for her very own litter-pick after taking part in a litter-picking afternoon at school.

After getting rid of the litter in her neighbourhood around Sunningdale, Isabella also helped her mum Rachel and dad Rick to remove some of the logs and litter in her local stream so it can now flow freely.

Isabella Stark. (46817103)

It’s not the first time that the kind-hearted schoolgirl has wanted to help out in the community.

Isabella’s proud mum Rachel said: “She also made a batch of cookies and muffins a few weeks ago to send to all the staff and volunteers at the vaccine centre at The Meres Leisure Centre, to say thank you for all their hard work getting everyone vaccinated.

“She loves doing her bit for the community.”

Isabella Stark. (46817004)

“Well done Bella.”