An inspirational schoolgirl has raised nearly £200 for charity by pounding the pavements every day throughout December.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Perry has been running up to two miles after school each day with her dad, to raise much-needed funds for Maggie’s, a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online.

Elizabeth, who has has autism, ADHD and hypermobility, is aiming to run 25 miles in total before Christmas Day.

Elizabeth has been fund-raising for charity. (43453422)

She caught the running bug after watching her dad, Harvey Shelton, run 100 miles throughout November to raise £400 for Dementia UK.

Proud mum Suzanne Perry said: “She wanted to ‘run like Daddy does’ but help people too. We found Maggie’s Centres online, a small Nottingham charity that helps people with cancer.

“After losing my dad to cancer 10 years ago, it seemed like the ideal charity to support. Elizabeth loves running and has already run more than 12 miles.

“There is not much to do at the minute due to the pandemic, so it has given her so much focus.”

Elizabeth has already surpassed her original £100 target after raising £170 but she is hoping to raise even more for the worthwhile cause.

Emma Harkins, Elizabeth’s headteacher at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy, praised the Year 4 pupil.

She said: “Huntingtower Academy very much believes in the importance of our staff and pupils playing a role as citizens in our society. When one of our pupils demonstrates how generous and committed they are to helping others, it makes us very proud. Elizabeth has always shown us what a kind and caring child she is. We wish her the best of luck with her endeavours.”

The first Maggie’s opened in Edinburgh in 1996 and there are now 23 centres in the UK.

To donate, visit: www.facebook.com/donate/377116046831604